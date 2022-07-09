Former Seahawk Duane Brown Arrested on Gun Charges

Veteran NFL offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at LAX Saturday afternoon after attempting to board a flight with a gun in his luggage.

The incident occurred at 2 PM local time, according to TMZ Sports.

Brown, who most recently played with the Seahawks after a 10-year run in Houston with the Texans, is currently a free agent after his contract in Seattle expired.

The charge against Brown is possession of a concealed firearm.

The longtime NFL vet became a focal point of the anthem protests that swept the league in 2017. Brown knelt for the anthem when he was in Houston. He also raised his fist during the anthem and, on at least one occasion, did not come out for the playing of the anthem at all.

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. In addition, he has one first-team All-Pro selection and has been named second-team All-Pro twice.