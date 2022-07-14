Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb, 22, Dies from Fall

University of Oregon football star Spencer Webb was found unresponsive in a park Wednesday, an apparent victim of falling and hitting his head in a rockslide.

Webb was found lying at the bottom of a rockslide at Triangle Lake, a park in Lane County, Oregon, about 35 miles west of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, NBC News reported.

Authorities surmise that the 22-year-old slipped and fell down the rockslide, striking his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental,” the sheriff’s office told the media.

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning lamented the loss of the player on Twitter.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you,” Lanning wrote.

🙏 So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you! — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 14, 2022

Others also expressed their shock on social media:

Unbelievable news… RIP Spencer Webb… gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/czu2UNOWT0 — FQOregon (@FQDucks) July 14, 2022

RIP brother. Fly high 🕊 https://t.co/2a28k1BnS2 — Alex Forsyth (@alexforsyth75) July 14, 2022

Dear, @spencer_webb_18 words can’t even begin to describe the pit in my heart. On of the most genuine loyal souls I ever got the privilege to call my brother. Love you Spenc. Rest easy…doing this for you now. Hood babies forever 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Yml5HqN3uv — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) July 14, 2022

Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18 . Great young man with a promising future gone too soon . 😔 pic.twitter.com/3jmQHmekL8 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) July 14, 2022

So sad to hear about the death of Oregon’s Spencer Webb. So young. He was a star at Christian Brothers High School and recently visited campus a few weeks ago. He cared about his roots. Thinking about his family, friends and loved ones. Life is so precious. — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) July 14, 2022

Webb, who was preparing for his fourth season at the school, played 11 games last season and was set to be the starting tight end for the 2022/23 season. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and one touchdown last season. In 2019, he played nine games and had 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

