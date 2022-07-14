Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb, 22, Dies from Fall

Spencer Webb
Warner Todd Huston

University of Oregon football star Spencer Webb was found unresponsive in a park Wednesday, an apparent victim of falling and hitting his head in a rockslide.

Webb was found lying at the bottom of a rockslide at Triangle Lake, a park in Lane County, Oregon, about 35 miles west of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, NBC News reported.

Authorities surmise that the 22-year-old slipped and fell down the rockslide, striking his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental,” the sheriff’s office told the media.

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning lamented the loss of the player on Twitter.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you,” Lanning wrote.

Others also expressed their shock on social media:

Webb, who was preparing for his fourth season at the school, played 11 games last season and was set to be the starting tight end for the 2022/23 season. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and one touchdown last season. In 2019, he played nine games and had 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

