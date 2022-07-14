Sen. Cornyn Questions Biden About Timing of DOJ Probe Into PGA Tour

Senator John Cornyn (R, TX) has sent a letter to President Biden expressing concern about the timing of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the PGA Tour’s possible anti-competitive practices in dealing with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league and Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a probe into the PGA Tour for anti-competitive practices after the Tour fined and suspended more than two dozen players for joining the new Saudi-backed LIV golf league.

The controversial Saudi-backed LIV debuted earlier this month and plans to be a major rival to the PGA Tour. However, the PGA has fought against the new league tooth and nail.

Now, Sen. Cornyn is questioning the timing of the DOJ probe because it was announced during the same week that Biden said he was headed to Saudi Arabia to, among other things, try and convince the country’s leaders to send the U.S. more oil to help bring gasoline prices down.

“I am concerned about whether members of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, or any other member of your administration, was involved in the investigation recently being made public,” Cornyn wrote to Biden, according to Fox News. “I also have questions about whether your administration had any contact with the Saudi Arabian government about the investigation, either before it opened or afterwards.”

Cornyn also pointed out that Saudi Arabia has not exactly been an honest broker with the United States.

“Saudi Arabia has a history of surreptitious and at times malign behavior in its attempts to influence American public policy and freedom of speech in our own country,” Cornyn added. “In 2016, the Saudi government used shell nonprofits to trick several American veterans into lobbying on its behalf against the Justice Against State Sponsors of Terrorism Act (P.L. 114 – 222). In 2018, Saudi Arabian operatives murdered U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside its own consulate.

“This was an appalling act of transnational repression. Those who ordered this crime have yet to be held accountable. Despite these actions, Saudi Arabia continues to engage easily on the world stage, knowing that it can lobby, influence and engage in malign behavior without consequence,” the Texan exclaimed.

Cornyn went on to ask a series of ten questions about the DOJ’s investigation into the PGA Tour, including whether any Saudi leader asked the Biden administration to investigate the PGA.

