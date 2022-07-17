Police: Former NFL Player Orson Charles Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Two Officers

A former NFL tight end is under arrest after police claim he got out of his car and threatened to shoot two off-duty police officers on Friday.

Orson Charles, 31, allegedly exited his vehicle during a dispute about a parking spot in Ybor City, Florida. After losing out on the parking spot, Charles reportedly approached the vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and pulled a gun out from under his shirt.

“What (are) you trying to do,” the former NFL player is reported to have said to the officers while threatening to shoot them.

The officers produced badges identifying them as police officers. However, Charles was apparently not dissuaded by this and responded, “I have one in the head.”

“The affidavit said that the pair then drove away from the parking spot due to the risk of Charles shooting them,” WTSP in Tampa reports.

WTSP adds, “An off-duty Hillsborough County deputy was alerted by the two people of the man and kept an eye on Charles until he was eventually taken into custody, police say.”

Charges against the former Georgia Bulldog include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. Charles, a native of Tampa, was arrested for DUI one month before the NFL Draft in 2012 and sustained a charge for wanton endangerment in 2014 when a driver accused him of pulling a gun during a road rage incident.

During his five-year NFL career, Charles played for Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Denver, and Kansas City.