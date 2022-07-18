David Feherty Leaves NBC to Become an Analyst for LIV Golf

One of the most recognizable faces and names covering the PGA Tour will now be recognized for covering a completely different league.

David Feherty, a longtime analyst for NBC, has decided to jump ship and cover the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The move represents arguably the most significant off-the-course hire for the brand new league.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand:

Feherty, 63, has been known for his irreverence, which he first displayed on CBS for more than two decades before moving to NBC and the Golf Channel the past seven years. The Northern Ireland native was a part of NBC’s coverage of the British Open over the weekend. NBC declined comment. Feherty didn’t immediately return a message.

LIV Golf has come under a whitening hail of criticism from the PGA Tour, PGA golfers, 9/11 families, and the media. For the Kingdom’s involvement in the persecution of gays, suppression of free speech, the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, and the fact that the vast majority of 9/11 hijackers hailed from Saudi Arabia.

NBA legend Charles Barkley has also agreed to a meeting with LIV CEO Greg Norman on a potential role with the company.