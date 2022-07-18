NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk published a statement from Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Sunday in which he announced that he will cancel his “AR-15” clothing line to avoid being associated with “the assault rifle.”

The statement begins, “After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding.”

It continues:

While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form. My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using ‘AR’ and my name, Anthony Richardson.

Rifle builder and Battle Tested Equipment owner George Urmston wrote a February 28, 2018, guest column for Breitbart News’s Downrange with AWR Hawkins in which he explained that an AR-15 is not an “assault rifle.” Rather, the “AR” in AR-15 stands for “Armalite Rifle,” as Armalite was the first producer of the firearm.

Also, on July 14, 2022, Breitbart News noted an Associated Press stylebook update in which journalists were advised to quit using terms like “assault rifle.”

The AP noted, “The preferred term for a rifle that fires one bullet each time the trigger is pulled, and automatically reloads for a subsequent shot, is a semi-automatic rifle. An automatic rifle continuously fires rounds if the trigger is depressed and until its ammunition is exhausted.”

