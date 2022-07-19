NFL Running Back Darius Anderson Arrested for Burglary with Intent to Assault

Texans running back Darius Anderson has been arrested and charged with burglary with intent to assault after allegedly pursuing a woman into her home last Friday.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson is currently free on bond with an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

According to court records, Anderson broke into the Houston home “on-again-off-again” girlfriend and followed the woman into her bathroom. The woman claims that Anderson threatened to beat her. But after she called 911 from the bathroom, Anderson left.

The woman also claims that Anderson took an “unknown number” of her shoes before leaving the house.

“[Andersson] spent time on the Texans’ practice squad last season before signing a futures deal with the team,” Pro Football Talk reported. “The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he joined the Colts’ practice squad after the Cowboys waived him. Indianapolis twice elevated him to the active roster, but he did not play.”