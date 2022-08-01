There has got to be an easier way to earn a buck.

On Sunday, MMA fighter Blake Perry suffered one of the worst nose breaks ever recorded on video during a bout against Marcel McCain at Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat event in Stockton, California.

Warning: If you are squeamish or uncomfortable with parts of the human body not being where they’re supposed to be or not pointing in the direction they’re supposed to point, now is the time to leave this article.

How did this freakish disfigurement occur? It happened courtesy of a knee from McCain. In the early moments of the first round, McCain grabbed the back of Perry’s head and slammed his knee into his face.

Al tipo le parten la nariz con un rodillazo tremendo y como si nada #A1Combat4 pic.twitter.com/L5fOyxdLNN — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 31, 2022

A funny moment was when the woman attempted to dab the spot of blood off Perry’s nose as if that was the main problem with his nose. An unfunny moment was when Perry’s corner allowed him to come out for the second round. Seriously? How do you let your fighter come out for another round with his nose pointed in the wrong direction?

Thankfully, doctors intervened and stopped the fight.