Judge Rules Deshaun Watson Can Only Use Team-Approved Massage Therapists

After a judge revealed that Deshaun Watson would be given only a six-game suspension on the tail of two dozen sexual assault cases, another provision concerning his massage therapy sessions has also emerged.

The common thread among Watson’s two dozen accusations of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape was that the reported victims were all massage therapists he hired.

With that in mind, the judge also took measures to stop any possible future cases by limiting the Cleveland Browns quarterback to using only the team’s massage therapists, according to the New York Post.

The therapist provision was mentioned in former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision released on Monday.

“Recognizing that the only discipline in the CBA is a fine or suspension, I nevertheless believe it appropriate for Mr. Watson to limit his massage therapy to Club-directed sessions and Club-approved massage therapists for the duration of his career, and so impose this mandate as a condition to his reinstatement,” Judge Robinson wrote.

Watson is also warned against any future “adverse” relations with the police.

“Mr. Watson is to have no adverse involvement with law enforcement, and must not commit any additional violations of the Policy,” Judge Robinson exclaimed.

The NFL has three days to accept or appeal the judge’s ruling.

Watson sat out his last season with the Houston Texans over the allegations, and this year he signed a $230 million, five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson has settled most of the lawsuits alleging sexual improprieties.

