Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension without pay after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and rape and many are outraged over the light punishment.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday morning saying that former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson reviewed the NFL’s case against Watson and determined that the league’s accusations did not meet the requirements for a heftier punishment.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Per insiders, though, Watson will be barred from hiring outside contractors for his massage sessions and must use only team resources for the service.

The National Football League Players Association also put out a statement about the ruling:

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

But many quickly noted how lopsided Watson’s punishment is compared to the worse treatment for seemingly lesser violations that other players received.

Sports scout Tristen Kuhn put the recent punishments in perspective:

NFL suspensions:

Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022

Many immediately pointed out how Falcons player Calvin Ridley was treated for making a little bet on a game in which he was not playing.

Deshaun Watson was accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct and the NFL suspended him 6 games. Calvin Ridley made some bets and the NFL suspended him a full season. — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFL He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more. He also lost $11.1 million in salary. Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. https://t.co/hAt2Ft6TmJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets a 6 game suspension for sexually assaulting 30+ women. Calvin Ridley gets suspended a season for making a side bet on Draft Kings when he wasn’t playing. This says everything about how we culturally treat female victims in this country. — 🇺This Is Not Normal🇺 (@ThisIsNotNorml1) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley reacting to the Deshaun Watson suspension. pic.twitter.com/Dv3oNqy6Iz — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) August 1, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins may be spun up today, too:

Deshaun Watson missing the same amount of games as DeAndre Hopkins is incredibly gross. Completely indefensible. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 1, 2022

For perspective, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins received a 6-game suspension for a PED violation. Deshaun Watson was facing over 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins, illegal substance, suspended 6 games, $5.2M fine.

Calvin Ridley, gambling, 17-game min. (officially suspended "indefinitely"), $11M fine.

Deshaun Watson, 30+ accusations of sexual improprieties, 6 games, $345k fine. — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) August 1, 2022

Many others blasted the NFL for showing women that their safety is not of interest to the league:

I've covered this league long enough to not be surprised about the disparity between Calvin Ridley's suspension and Deshaun Watson's. But personally, I sure wish the NFL gave more of a shit about sexual violence against women than betting on a few games with no inside info. — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) August 1, 2022

24 women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits. He’s suspended six games. https://t.co/8wU182gvEL — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

So Deshaun Watson will lose $333,333 dollars for sexually assaulting 30 women. (At least.) At just $11,111.10 per assault, that's a bargain! Way to show us AGAIN exactly how much you don't care about violence against women. Fuck you, NFL. — Amanda in Winchester (@AWhite7877) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson got 11 fewer games for his suspension than a gambler. Deshaun Watson had over 20 accredited sexual assault allegations. The NFL should be ashamed. This is a dark day for them. — RyanGarciaESM (In the Lab) (@RyanGarciaESM) August 1, 2022

The league should be ashamed of themself. Big Ben – 1 civil lawsuit filed against him. Watson – 24 civil lawsuits filed against him. Deshaun Watson just got the exact same suspension Ben Roethlisberger did. 6 games. What an abomination. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson essentially got all that money from the Browns to buy silence from all these women so he could play as much football as possible.

There's your truth. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) August 1, 2022

Nick Adams even noted that Tim Tebow was treated worse than Watson:

Tim Tebow never assaulted or harassed anyone, yet the NFL treated him worse than prolific abuser of women Deshaun Watson. The NFL again chooses to elevate felonies over faith. Disgraceful. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 1, 2022

Others had more thoughts:

Supsending Deshaun Watson just gives him more time to be by himself and get horny its like when ur parents would leave you home alone in middle school. Bad move Goodell — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 1, 2022

Daryl Washington and Josh Gordon had their careers derailed for smoking weed. Deshaun Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women and gets six games. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 1, 2022

Josh Gordon was suspended for 78 games by the NFL for smoking weed. Deshaun Watson was suspended for 6 games for 24+ women accusing him of sexual abuse. The NFL needs a new commissioner. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 1, 2022

Sue Robinson working on her Deshaun Watson verdict like… pic.twitter.com/otBP99OTP0 — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) July 31, 2022

