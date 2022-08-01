‘What a Disgrace!’: Social Media Erupts After Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension Following Misconduct Allegations

Deshaun Watson
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension without pay after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and rape and many are outraged over the light punishment.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday morning saying that former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson reviewed the NFL’s case against Watson and determined that the league’s accusations did not meet the requirements for a heftier punishment.

Per insiders, though, Watson will be barred from hiring outside contractors for his massage sessions and must use only team resources for the service.

The National Football League Players Association also put out a statement about the ruling:

But many quickly noted how lopsided Watson’s punishment is compared to the worse treatment for seemingly lesser violations that other players received.

Sports scout Tristen Kuhn put the recent punishments in perspective:

Many immediately pointed out how Falcons player Calvin Ridley was treated for making a little bet on a game in which he was not playing.

DeAndre Hopkins may be spun up today, too:

Many others blasted the NFL for showing women that their safety is not of interest to the league:

Nick Adams even noted that Tim Tebow was treated worse than Watson:

Others had more thoughts:

