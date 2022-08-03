Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Was an Ardent Foe of Socialism

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, leaving behind a great legacy in sports broadcasting, but aside from his boundless enthusiasm for baseball, Scully also had an abiding disgust for the failures of socialism.

That disgust really came out during a game between his beloved Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2016 when Brewers infielder Hernan Perez, a native of socialist Venezuela, came to the plate.

As Perez stepped up to the plate, the Hall of Fame broadcaster announced his name and told the audience where Perez was from. Then he let both barrels loose on socialism.

“Socialism failing to work, as it always does, this time in Venezuela,” Scully told the fans. “You talk about giving everybody something free and all of a sudden, there’s no food to eat. And who do you think is the richest person in Venezuela? The daughter of Hugo Chavez. Hello!”

WATCH:

Vin Scully was the greatest of all time as an announcer and he hated socialism and communism. Rest In Peace Vin! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0yr9a0Axwu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 3, 2022

Scully was a long-time supporter of Republican candidates and reportedly donated to every GOP presidential candidate.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow fondly recalled hearing the dulcet tones of Vin Scully growing up.

“Vin Scully was like family to countless Los Angelenos whom he would never meet. Andrew Breitbart, the biggest Scully fan I’ve ever known, once joked to me that he sometimes felt closer to the famed Dodgers broadcaster than his own father — which is saying something because Andrew loved his dad,” Marlow said.

“Personally, I heard his voice more times growing up than any adult who wasn’t my parents. I know our experiences were not uncommon. He brought character, class, and respect for tradition to America’s pastime and the broadcasting profession itself,” Marlow continued. “Anyone who becomes the best in the world at what they do deserves recognition, but Vin has an extra special place in the hearts of the Dodger fans of Breitbart News (perhaps especially our CEO and President, Larry Solov). We salute you, Vin Scully, and thanks for all the memories.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston