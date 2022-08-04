WATCH: Terrell Owens Posts Wild Video of Argument with ‘Karen’ Neighbor

Ex-NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens posted a video of his interaction with a neighbor who called the police on him, calling the neighbor a “Karen” and throwing the race card.

Owens shared the 11-minute video on Instagram with a caption reading, “Karen is real! Wow! Just a normal night of being a black man in America. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is.”

According to the New York Post, Owens’ neighbor was unhappy with how fast the ex-player was driving through the neighborhood.

The neighbor is heard blasting Owens for “harassing” her and saying he “almost hit me” with his car.

To that, the 48-year-old Owens replied, “I didn’t almost hit you. Now you’re just making up stuff, just like a Karen.”

Continuing to record the incident, Owens jumped out of his car and argued more with the neighbor. The neighbor apparently felt threatened by that move and said, “But you didn’t have to get out of your f–king car!”

Owens also said that the neighbor had accused him of being in arrears with his Homeowners Association payments.

According to TMZ, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but no arrests were made.

“The parties were separated,” the police department said, “and the situation resolved.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston