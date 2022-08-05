Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently questioned the outrage over the 9-1/2-year prison term WNBA star Brittney Griner got in Russia. when there are thousands of Americans in jail for similar, pot-related offenses.

Rogan stressed that the only difference between Griner and thousands of Americans jailed in the U.S. for similar offenses is that she’s in Russia and can shoot a basketball

Rogan recapped how Griner got arrested but then got to the crux of his point.

“People are freaking out over this, right? They’re freaking out, ‘Russia needs to let her go.’ We have people right now in America locked up for marijuana, and they’ve been locked up for f*cking years,” Rogan said.

Say what you want about Joe Rogan, but the man continually advocates for plant medicine. #BrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/UaZ1IMjJ7P — Kevin Carrillo (@KevinLCarrillo) July 26, 2022

“For years and years and year, and there’s not one, there’s thousands of them,” he added indignantly.

“So, what, they’re not good at throwing a f*cking ball into a net? Is that what it is?” he added. “They’re not good at that one thing we like to watch, so those f*cking people don’t get let out?”

Rogan has addressed the Griner prison sentence several times. On August 3, for instance, he called the 9-1/2-year sentence “horrific” and added that “no one should be in jail for weed.”

However, in a later podcast, he also said Griner “broke the rules” and that she can “deal with the consequences.”

Reaction to Rogan’s stance on those in prison in the U.S. for possession of pot was varied.

Some pointed out that there are very few people in jail in the U.S. just for possession:

Nobody in America is doing 10 years for possessing a small quantity of cannabis oil — J13 (@jp131111185) August 5, 2022

This is a huge myth. Nobody is doing time for simple possession. They might have pled down and made it appear that way. — Christian Gerst (@ManChristian) August 5, 2022

But others praised Rogan for his position:

We should reevaluate our current prison sentences and let people out if it's just for marijuana. But Russia has Russian laws and I don't think they're going to bend those laws for us or for Brittney Griner. No way Putin wants to look soft to his own people. — Dave Whiting 🇺🇸🎸🏈🐬🍺 (@DaveWhi55847607) August 5, 2022

Not really a fan Joe, but you are 100% right on this🔥🔥🔥 — Sundevil Doug (@DougSundevil) August 5, 2022

