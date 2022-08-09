‘They’re Gone’: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman Likely Bolting for LIV

Cameron Smith, this year’s British Open champ, is reportedly about to take the leap at least a dozen other golfers have made and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Reports of Smith’s impending departure come from Australian golfer Cameron Percy.

At the end of his triumphant run at the British Open last month, Smith bristled when asked whether he intended to join the new league.

“I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that? I think that’s pretty not that good,” Smith said.

When pressed, Smith remained non-committal.

“I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments,” Smith stated.

Smith apparently will not be the only Australian jumping ship. Percy told Australian radio that Marc Leishman is also on his way out.

[It’s] unfortunate, yeah, they’re gone,” Percy said.

“I had a long conversation with Adam Scott and he was very interesting talking to about it, just where it is,” Percy said. “He said he met with these guys [LIV] in 2017 [and] they were ready [to] do all this. So, the tour has known for a long time that this stuff’s in the works.”

For his part, Percy is no fan of the Saudi-backed league and disapproves of those who join it.

The more and more you look into it, some people don’t care, some people have got a conscience and do care,” Percy said. “It really comes down to, you know, ‘they just executed 80 people this week, just chopped their heads off’. They’re not the nicest people in the world.

“Do you just look past that and go, ‘Oh well, I’m rich I don’t really care’. It’s a tough one, it really is.”