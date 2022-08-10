NFL, ESPN Dump ‘God and Jesus’ from Quote by Trevon Diggs’ Son

On Monday, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs brought his son to the mic to praise God and Jesus, but both ESPN and the NFL edited the religious references out of their tweets on the appearance.

Diggs gave the mic over to his young son, Aiden, during the media availability during the Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Standing on a step ladder so he could be better seen next to his dad, the Diggs’ tyke delivered a sweet message of love, saying, “I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus and I love my family.”

“I really love #️⃣7️⃣ cause it’s my favorite number…I love the whole 🌎, I love God and Jesus, and I love my whole family.” – Aaiden Diggs #CowboysCamp | @NFL pic.twitter.com/lMsfywwGKE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 8, 2022

It’s a wonderful, uplifting message, but it was apparently one neither ESPN nor the NFL was willing to get behind because when they tweeted out their social media posts on the event, both edited out the “God and Jesus” part of the boy’s comment.

It does not get any cuter than Aaiden Diggs. "I love the whole world." 💙 (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/Oz8hSVQeQ8 — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2022

"I love the whole world." Aaiden Diggs is the gift that keeps on giving 💙 (via @dallascowboys)pic.twitter.com/BOYo5CKNMI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 9, 2022

As Outkick noted, the decision by ESPN and the NFL to delete the religious mentions in the youngster’s quote ran contrary to many sports reporters who saw no reason not to include the boy’s reference to God and Jesus.

Aaiden Diggs feeling the love visiting his dad Trevon at Cowboys camp. "Every time I'm with my dad I love it because he gets me picks and it makes me happy," 5-year-old Aaiden said. "I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus, and I love my family.”pic.twitter.com/TRAgqbaf14 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 8, 2022

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ son Aaiden, who is 5: “I really love No. 7 because it’s a lucky number. …I love the whole world. I love God and Jesus, and I love my parents.” pic.twitter.com/tQ4WGHdRh7 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

#DallasCowboys Trevon Diggs son Aiden with the quote of the day. “I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus and I love my family.” @NBCDFW https://t.co/BsPGn9jC3U pic.twitter.com/D8VmyMIoi2 — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) August 8, 2022

The cutest joint press conference just took place with #DallasCowboys Trevon Diggs and his son Aiden, “I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus and I love my family.” @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/rABYe1bbIP — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) August 8, 2022

Thus far, neither ESPN nor the NFL has commented on why they felt the need to delete little Aiden’s references to God and Jesus.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston