Irish Rugby Bans Trans Players from Female Contact Games

Trans rugby players in Ireland and Northern Ireland will no longer be able to compete in the female division of Irish Rugby, according to the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

The move comes on the heels of a policy shift by the sport’s international governing body – World Rugby – which banned male players from competing in the female division earlier this year.

“Advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression,” the IRFU said in a statement.

The rule does not apply to female players who seek to play in the men’s division. Those players simply need to sign waivers and undergo a risk assessment evaluation. The IRFU said that Wednesday’s policy shift would impact two male players who currently compete in the women’s division. The league says they are offering those players other avenues to remain in the sport, such as non-contact rugby.

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community, and while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them — there is a place for everyone in rugby, and we can all work together,” explained Spirit of Rugby Manager Anne Marie Hughes, who is also a member of the policy team for the IRFU.

Rugby is just the latest major international league to begin restricting the ability of trans players to compete in the female divisions of its sport. Earlier this summer, Fina, the international governing body for swimming, banned males who began testosterone treatments after age 12 from its competitions.