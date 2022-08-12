‘We May Have Crossed a Line’: Large Number of Fans Creeped Out by Singing Harry Cray Hologram at Field of Dreams

Fox decided to have a hologram of famed Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray doing one of the things he’s most famous for doing during Thursday night’s game at Field of Dreams: Singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Obviously, a lot of work went into the project.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

Personally, I thought the hologram was pretty good. Most others, however, were not fans.

That Harry Caray hologram pic.twitter.com/R5xM6whXn2 — Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) August 12, 2022

my therapist: [whispering] and is this "Hologram Harry Caray" in the room with us right now? — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) August 12, 2022

Creepy. Please don’t make a hologram out of me when I’m dead. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) August 12, 2022

Booth of Nightmares https://t.co/4z3dT4A2Fn — Harry Pavlidis, one dog, a peacock, and no apple. (@harrypav) August 12, 2022

If anyone makes a hologram of me I will haunt that hologram and chase people around. I will figure out how to pick up stuff and throw it at the people who did this. I promise it’s not worth it — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) August 12, 2022

Though, unless this is sarcasm, not everyone was upset:

The hologram delivered. Everything I wanted. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 12, 2022

It’s probably sarcasm. I don’t get it. What’s the big deal? It’s Field of Dreams, a baseball game at a field inspired by a movie about ghosts. Why shouldn’t it get a little weird?