‘We May Have Crossed a Line’: Large Number of Fans Creeped Out by Singing Harry Cray Hologram at Field of Dreams

Fox decided to have a hologram of famed Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray doing one of the things he’s most famous for doing during Thursday night’s game at Field of Dreams: Singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.
It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Obviously, a lot of work went into the project.
An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022
Personally, I thought the hologram was pretty good. Most others, however, were not fans.
That Harry Caray hologram pic.twitter.com/R5xM6whXn2
— Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) August 12, 2022
my therapist: [whispering] and is this "Hologram Harry Caray" in the room with us right now?
— Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) August 12, 2022
Creepy. Please don’t make a hologram out of me when I’m dead.
— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) August 12, 2022
Booth of Nightmares https://t.co/4z3dT4A2Fn
— Harry Pavlidis, one dog, a peacock, and no apple. (@harrypav) August 12, 2022
If anyone makes a hologram of me I will haunt that hologram and chase people around. I will figure out how to pick up stuff and throw it at the people who did this. I promise it’s not worth it
— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) August 12, 2022
— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 12, 2022
Really off-putting. https://t.co/dTeLJ3NHtr pic.twitter.com/8it6y2DWzB
— jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) August 12, 2022
Nope. Noooooooope. pic.twitter.com/eUGkItw7jC
— Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 12, 2022
Though, unless this is sarcasm, not everyone was upset:
The hologram delivered. Everything I wanted.
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 12, 2022
It’s probably sarcasm. I don’t get it. What’s the big deal? It’s Field of Dreams, a baseball game at a field inspired by a movie about ghosts. Why shouldn’t it get a little weird?
