'We May Have Crossed a Line': Large Number of Fans Creeped Out by Singing Harry Cray Hologram at Field of Dreams

Harry Caray
Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Fox decided to have a hologram of famed Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray doing one of the things he’s most famous for doing during Thursday night’s game at Field of Dreams: Singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Obviously, a lot of work went into the project.

Personally, I thought the hologram was pretty good. Most others, however, were not fans.

Though, unless this is sarcasm, not everyone was upset:

It’s probably sarcasm. I don’t get it. What’s the big deal? It’s Field of Dreams, a baseball game at a field inspired by a movie about ghosts. Why shouldn’t it get a little weird?

