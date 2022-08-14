Brett Favre Says He Suffered ‘Thousands’ of Concussions During Career

NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he probably suffered “thousands” of concussions during his 20-year NFL career.

The legendary Green Bay Packers star offered his estimate during an interview on the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio program on Wednesday.

Favre was asked if he suffered “hundreds” of concussions on the field, but The quarterback thought it was much higher than that.

“No — way more than that,” Favre said, according to the New York Post. “If you asked me this 10 years ago, I’d have said three. I thought concussions were when you get knocked out or blackout. For a period of time, you don’t know where you are. Memory loss. Dizzy. A boxer gets down, he can’t get up, his legs are rubber. That’s a concussion.”

The 52-year-old said he discovered that head injuries are more common than he ever thought.

“What I now know is concussions happen all the time,” he continued. “You get tackled. Your head hits the turf. You see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you’re able to pay. That’s a concussion. based on that — thousands, had to be. Every time my head hit the turf there was ringing, or stars going — flash bulbs.”

“But I was still able to play,” Favre added. “That’s what’s kind of frightening about the concussion thing. It’s the ones that seem minor that do the damage because you’re able to play and keep going. Still today, there’s probably guys that have them and say, ‘I’m not going out.'”

Favre recalled a game against the Giants in 2004 when he got concussed. But after sitting out a few plays, he jumped back in and performed to expected standards.

Favre still holds the record for playing in 321 consecutive games, including regular-season and playoff games.

You can hear the interview on the radio show’s podcast page.

