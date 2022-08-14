The two opposing managers left the Chelsea-Tottenham game on Sunday, screaming at each other after repeated arguments on the field.

As managers Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Antonio Conte (Tottenham) walked off the field after the 2-2 tie game, they continued a screaming match that started during the game. The arguments continued after at least two altercations, even after the two were handed yellow cards earlier in the game.

The first clash occurred when Tuchel was infuriated when he thought that player Kai Havertz was fouled and that Tottenham’s Richarlison obstructed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy while offside.

Tuchel confronted Conte after the play, and both earned yellow cards for the on-field argument.

But later, things escalated.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

The managers approached each other to shake hands after the final whistle, but Tuchel would not release Conte’s hand, and the two began yelling into each others’ faces. At one point, Tuchel told Conte, “look at me when shaking my hand.”

Officials finally separated the pair, but they continued their argument even as they left the field.

As they left the field, the two were arguing, but it was not clear what they said.

Tuchel later told Sky Sports, “I thought when we shake hands you looked in each other eyes, he had a different opinion,” but would not elaborate on what they said to each other.

“‘It was not necessary, but a lot of things were not necessary. Come on guys, it’s between two competitors and nothing bad happened,” Tuchel said, adding, “It’s emotional, football. We don’t need to heat it up. You have emotional coaches on the touchline and that’s it.”

Tuchel also tried to explain the situation, saying, “There was a clear foul on Kai Havertz, and the situation goes on and on. Richarlison was offside, and when can you pull hair on a football field [referring to the Romero/Cucurella foul]?”

As to Conte, he didn’t really want to talk about it at all, saying that it is “better to talk about the game.”

“I don’t want to comment on the [Tuchel] situation, this is not the most important thing. If there’s a problem, it’s between me and him,” Conte said.

