Joel Bitonio on Fans Booing Deshaun Watson: ‘More than Ever, Cleveland Against the World’

Deshaun Watson received a significantly less than gracious welcome when he took the field in Jacksonville this weekend for his first in-game NFL appearance in more than a year.

Here’s a sampling of the welcome Watson received:

Jaguars fans letting Deshaun Watson hear it! #NFL pic.twitter.com/dz3nKp7MXT — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) August 13, 2022

That kind of reception is likely what Watson can expect at every NFL venue he travels to this year – if he plays this year. After all, the former Clemson product is still awaiting an NFL appeal of the 6-game suspension he recently received from a former federal judge after more than two dozen women accused him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

One of the players charged with protecting Watson, Browns guard Joel Bitonio, was asked what he thought of the jeering and the prospect of additional jeers going forward.

“You know, I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game they boo you anyway, so you know what I mean?” Joel Bitonio said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure, it seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it.”

“Cleveland Against the World” has been a rallying cry for Cleveland sports teams in the past. Though, it’s unclear if the slogan was meant to be used as a rallying cry around a player in these circumstances. There are many Browns fans, just as there are fans from every team in the league, who have serious issues with Watson’s conduct with his accusers, his presence on an NFL football field, and wouldn’t like to be included in any rallying cry around him.

But, the Browns gave Watson $230 million knowing the terrible allegations against him, structured his contract in a way as to minimize any potential NFL discipline, and lied about expressing remorse for his actions.

It’s more like the “Browns Against the World.”