Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge over his part in a fist fight in Walgreens in January.

Dupree, 29, was arrested in January after a video of a fight in a Nashville Walgreens that reportedly hurt two employees.

The player pled guilty to misdemeanor assault offensive or provocative, TMZ reported.

Metro Police issued a citation for Dupree, according to WKRN reporter Emily Proud.

“Citation states a group of ppl entered the store & got in a verbal argument w/ the victim. They left & came back w/ Dupree,” Proud tweeted at the time. “Dupree then grabbed the victim & his phone. They got into a physical altercation before Dupree left.”

Dupree was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 6 months, TMZ added. But he won’t serve any jail time as long as he isn’t arrested any time soon.

So far, the Titans have not issued a statement on the sentence.

