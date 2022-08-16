A 13-year-old northern California boy recently pitched a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine.

Jacob Trujillo of Elk Grove, located south of Sacramento, did not allow a single batter to reach base while pitching for the Laguna Youth Baseball All-Stars.

“It was our first game I got to start pitching and I was, fortunately, able to pitch a perfect game, which is basically no one gets on base and just the entire game was shut down,” Trujillo told KCRA.

Trujillo also recorded 13 strikeouts during the five innings he was on the mound against a team from Meridian, Idaho.

The final score of the game was 11-0 for Laguna.

Before reaching this point, Trujillo had to overcome adversity after receiving an injury to his arm last season.

“It was not too long ago I actually hurt my arm from pitching too much, so we let it rest and we got it stronger,” said Trujillo. “It was just this year coming back that was the real start for me to start pitching and work my way back up.”

“It’s a big confidence boost to make you believe in yourself more just to have more faith in yourself,” the left-hander added.

With this being his last year in Little League, Trujillo is hoping one day that he can soon reach the majors after playing high school and college ball, KTVU noted.

Throwing a perfect game is one of the rarest accomplishments in all levels of baseball. It has only been achieved 23 times in Major League Baseball history, with the last one being thrown in 2012.

A perfect game was almost accomplished on Sunday by Tampa Bay Ray’s pitcher Drew Rasmussen, but he lost the bid in the ninth inning.

