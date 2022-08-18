Report: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Million

According to a source to Pro Football Talk, the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have reached a settlement on the appeal of his earlier six-game suspension which will leave Watson suspended for 11 games and fine him $5 million.

A tweet claiming to be a draft of the press release was posted earlier on Thursday.

The source to PFT verified the details contained in the purported press release.

According to Pro Football Talk:

The draft press release also mentions mandatory evaluation and another $2 million from the NFL and the Browns that will be given to relevant non-profit organizations that work to minimize and prevent sexual misconduct and assault.

The final decision represents a negotiated settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. It ends the internal process completely, and it results in no litigation or other efforts to fight the punishment.

Watson’s suspension begins on August 30 and ends November 28.

Watson’s first game back will be on December 4, on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans.