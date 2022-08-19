College football star Bijan Robinson is cashing in big with NIL deals including a contract with car maker Lamborghini and his own line of mustard.

In May, the University of Texas Longhorns running back posted photos sitting in a Lamborghini as the luxury car maker teamed up with the standout college player.

But this week, Robinson posted another image to social media making a suacepicious announcement that he now has his own brand of gourmet mustard, The Spun noted.

On Thursday, an image showing a bottle of “Bijan Mustardson” was posted by 247Sports:

Bijan Robinson is set to release his own condiment called Bijan Mustardson as part of an NIL deal 🔥 (📸 via @HughMungus_Horn) pic.twitter.com/u5lqiCxOpD — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 18, 2022

It also appears that this isn’t a one-off or a joke because there is an actual website selling the sandwich condiment calling the new mustard brand “The official Dijon of Bijan.”

The product is being sold with slogans including, “It’s like a touchdown in your mouth,” and “It’ll break your mouth’s ankles.”

The new deals and his success on the field bring Robinson to an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million.

Last season, Robinson had over 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, making him one of the nation’s top college players.

