Brother of Hospitalized Little League Player Added to World Series Roster

The younger brother of Easton Oliverson, who lapsed into a coma after falling on his head from a bunk bed, has replaced the injured boy on the roster in the Little League World Series.

Easton is the 12-year-old ball player for Snow Canyon Little League in Utah who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed in the team’s dorm after they traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

The youngster was rushed to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery but remained in a coma after the operation.

Now, Brogan Oliverson, the injured boy’s younger brother, is substituting and taking his place, according to the New York Post.

“Although many may see this as only a token for the situation we have been dealt, we want everyone to know [Brogan] is a remarkable ball player and merits this opportunity on his own accord,” the team wrote in a statement. “It is also very fitting that he would be able to come and participate with us the way his brother was.”

“We continue to write this most remarkable story, regardless of what obstacles or distractions come our way,” the team said. “We are excited to play baseball and show everyone our grit. We teach our players to get back up after getting knocked down, to never ever quit, to always do things with a purpose. Is there one greater than this …. Team Utah! Team Easton!”

The family passed on an encouraging note about Easton’s condition, saying that the doctors say he is doing better than expected.

Under the World Series rules, the Snow Canyon team is allowed to substitute players for medical reasons.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston