‘We’re All Praying for Him’: 12-Year-Old Little Leaguer in Coma After Fall from Bunk Bed

A 12-year-old little league player who traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to fight for a Little League World Series championship now finds himself fighting for his life after falling from a bunk bed at the event’s dormitory complex.

Easton Oliverson, a player for Snow Canyon Little League in Utah, fractured his skull in a fall from the top bunk of his dormitory bunk bed on Saturday night, his uncle Spencer Beck tells TMZ Sports.

According to Beck, his nephew was rushed to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. On a positive note, though the boy remains in a medically induced coma, the family is optimistic that Easton – nicknamed Tank – will make a full recovery.

“He’s a really good kid, very loving,” Beck said. “Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid — so we’re all praying for him.”

Little League International released a statement of its plans to support Easton and his family.

“At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery.

“Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation.”Easton’s team will play their first World Series game on Friday.

“While our hearts are heavy we are committed as a team and have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” the team said in a statement. “We teach our players to do everything with a purpose, that hasn’t changed, it has perhaps been added too with something far greater than ever.

The family has set-up a Venmo account – @MiraclesForTank – where well-wishers can donate to assist with medical expenses.