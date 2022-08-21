Report: Aqib Talib Steps Down from Thursday Night Football Role Following Brother’s Arrest for Murder

Former NFL star Aqib Talib is reportedly stepping away from his role on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after his brother’s arrest for murder last week.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday that he had spoken with Talib, who informed him that he was opting to “spend time with his family.”

Talib was to serve as a contributor to the network’s pregame, halftime, and postgame features.

Last week, tragedy struck a youth football game that had been at least partially financed by Aqib Talib after a football coach – Mike Hickmon – was shot and killed on the field following a dispute involving the referees.

A warrant was issued for Talib’s brother – Yaqub Salik Talib – whom police allege was the shooter in the incident.

Trouble started after a reported argument between the Talib brothers, and the officials turned physical. Hickmon reportedly attempted to retrieve a ball lying near the Talib brothers. Words were exchanged, and then according to witnesses, Aqib Talib struck Hickmon, who then retaliated by swinging a yard marker at the former NFL player.

At least five men then attacked Hickmon, and during the struggle, shots were fired, which killed the youth football coach.

Hickmon was transported to a local hospital but died of his wounds.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder as a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Mike Hickmon.

Aqib Talib’s lawyer claims his client “was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Talib is a 12-year NFL veteran who spent time with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins, before retiring in 2019.

