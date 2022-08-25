Dennis Rodman Will Not Travel to Russia for Brittney Griner

Former NBA champion Dennis Rodman has decided against traveling to Russia for the freeing of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Over the weekend, Rodman, who frequently traveled to North Korea and considers dictator Kim Jong Un his “friend,” said that he received permission to journey over to Russia and retrieve Griner, who was incarcerated this past February after authorities arrested her for having a vape cartridge infused with CBD in her luggage.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Rodman changed his tune on Monday after an anonymous state department official criticized his planned trip.

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” the official told Reuters.

Rodman did not specify exactly who gave him permission to travel to Russia, as he would need a visa from the Russian government to enter the country.

In July, reports surfaced that the Biden administration offered the Kremlin convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been sentenced to 25 years in U.S. prison, in exchange for Griner and corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who had been imprisoned in Russia for alleged espionage that he denies.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters that President Joe Biden personally signed off on the deal to free Griner and Whelan. “The president and his team are willing to take extraordinary steps to bring them home,” said Kirby.

“We believe it’s important for the American people to know how hard President Biden is working to get Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home,” he added.

The proposed swap comes months after the U.S. successfully traded convicted Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshen in exchange for imprisoned Marine veteran Trevor Reed.