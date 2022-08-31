VIDEO: MLB Umpire Accidentally Blurts ‘Oh, Sh*t’ During Hot Mic Incident

Major League Baseball Umpire Adrian Johnson accidentally blurted out the s-word over the public address system when announcing a call in San Francisco Tuesday night.

Johnson was about to reveal a call over the PA during the Padres-Giants game when he let loose with a curse word for the whole stadium to hear, TMZ reported.

The Texas-born ump with a 16-year pro career started to deliver his call, but clearly — and erroneously — thought he forgot to turn on his mic.

“After review,” he said, before mumbling, “oh, shit.” He then reached for his belt-mounted mic.

This umpire on a hot mic: "After review… ooh, shit." pic.twitter.com/c1HzgiJ1q5 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 31, 2022

But after hearing his words reverberating all around him, it clearly dawned on Johnson that his mic actually was on the whole time. “oh, shit” and all.

The ump gamely went on to deliver his call without incident, but photos of his face during the call show that he knew he made a major unforced error.

pic.twitter.com/NFHHN5FNc4 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 31, 2022

The Padres went on to win the game, 4-3.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston