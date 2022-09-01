Saints’ Marcus Maye Arrested, Accused of Pointing Gun at Car Full of ‘Juvenile Females’

New Orleans Saints starting safety Marcus Maye was booked Thursday for aggravated assault with a firearm.

TMZ reports that Maye allegedly pulled a gun and “pointed [it] at juveniles during road rage incident.”

The Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office indicates Maye was allegedly “driving a black SUV when he was accused of pointing a gun at a car full of ‘several juvenile females.'”

Maye denies the allegation. His attorney, Eric Hessler, put out a statement that said, “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

CBS Sports points out that this is Maye’s second time being arrested. The first arrested stemmed from a February 2021 DUI accident when Maye played for the New York Jets.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara is also facing charges. after being accused of “felony battery” on the eve of the February 2023 Pro Bowl.

The city of New Orleans has problems outside of players on the football team facing charges. On July 5, 2022, NOLA.com reported that New Orleans had the highest murder rate in the country during the first half of 2022.

On February 23, 2022, Forbes published a list of the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the US. New Orleans was No. 2 on the list.

New Orleans is run by Democrats, just like the other nine cities on Forbes’ most dangerous list.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.