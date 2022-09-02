WATCH: Puke 6: Purdue Player Returns Pick for TD, then Vomits

No athlete knows for sure when their moment of stardom will come. Also, very few people know for sure when they’re about to throw up.

As Purdue’s Chris Jefferson found out on Thursday night, both of those moments can happen at once.

With 8:29 left in the fourth quarter, Jefferson picked off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and deftly maneuvered himself 72 yards the other way to score a touchdown that would give the Boilermakers a 31-28 lead.

Jefferson then made his way to the sidelines, where he promptly barfed.

PICK SIX PURDUE 🚂🚂🚂🚂 Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

Jefferson’s lunch wasn’t the only thing lost on Thursday night. The Boilermakers also eventually lost the football game after Clifford redeemed himself by leading a touchdown-scoring, game-winning drive that gave the Nittany Lions a 35-31 win.

But, a lot more people are going to remember Jefferson.