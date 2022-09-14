Vallejo High School defense coordinator Joe Pastrana was shot Tuesday afternoon while trying to break up a fight outside the high school in Vallejo, California, at about 3:40 p.m.

The Vallejo Times-Herald / MSN reports Pastrana was shot in the hip. The injury is not life-threatening.

The suspect believed to have shot Pastrana, who “was not a student,” fled the scene in a black Audi.

A video posted by KTVU’s Henry Lee allegedly captured the incident:

Vallejo High coach shot & wounded after breaking up fight between 2 groups, per @VallejoPd. The shooter(s), taking off in car, fired back at 2nd group, hitting the coach. School in session Wed w/extra security & police presence, per @VCUSD. 📹: @VallejoCrime Viewer discretion pic.twitter.com/Jl5PA7agDh — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 14, 2022

Vallejo is roughly 30 miles north of San Francisco.

California leads the nation in gun control, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. However, Breitbart News pointed out that while California was No. 1 for gun control in 2021, it was also No. 1 for “active shooter incidents.”

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a ban on carrying a gun on a college campus for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed on campus for classroom defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a given month, among other controls.

