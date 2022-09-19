The Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the plant-based meat company Beyond Meet has been arrested for allegedly chomping on a man’s nose during a fight outside Razorback Stadium in Arkansas.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Razorback Stadium parking lot on Saturday when the Beyond Meat executive, Doug Ramsey, leaped out of his Bronco and punched the back windshield of a moving Subaru because the driver nudged his front passenger side tire, according to the police report. Per KNWA-TV:

Just after 10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for ‘a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).’ The responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

The officer spoke with both parties and a witness and determined that Ramsey was allegedly in the traffic lane of the structure, attempting to leave, when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, making contact with the front passenger’s side tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly ‘punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,’ according to the report. The owner of the Subaru then got out and he stated that Ramsey ‘pulled him in close and started punching his body.’ According to the report, Ramsey also ‘bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.’

Both the victim and the witness have alleged that Ramsey threatened to kill the Subaru owner before the altercation had been quelled.

Ramsey was arrested on Saturday for charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery and booked in the Washington County jail.

Beyond Meat has often touted itself as a “future” meat alternative to better combat climate change.

“By shifting from animal to plant-based meat, we can positively affect the planet, the environment, the climate and even ourselves. After all, the positive choices we make every day – no matter how small – can have a great impact on our world,” Beyond Meat says on its mission page.