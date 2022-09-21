New Video Appears to Show Man Slapping Cards QB Kyler Murray in the Face

Another video angle seems to show a fan abruptly flailing his arm toward Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and slapping him in the face after a turnaround win on Sunday.

As Breitbart Sports reported on Monday, the incident occurred just after Arizona finished a comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas when Murray ran up to the stands to take congratulations from someone he appeared to know.

But as he slapped hands with the fan in the stands, a man in a gray shirt threw his arm out between the fans in front of him and connected with Murray’s face.

Murray was clearly upset by the slap as he quickly turned around hot but was dissuaded by teammates. He then walked away from the scene.

A new angle of a video posted by TMZ shows that the man in the gray shirt aggressively threw his arm toward Murray.

It is still unclear if the man in the gray shirt acted maliciously or merely hoped to slap Murray’s shoulder pads in congratulation.

Whatever the still unknown fan’s intentions, a police report was filed for assault, and an investigation is underway.

“We do not provide victim names however the event you are requesting is a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player,” a Las Vegas Police spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “A crime report was taken, and the suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.”

