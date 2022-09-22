Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Slams Rep. Rashida Tlaib Over Attack on Fossil Fuels

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl slammed Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Twitter on Thursday over her verbal assaults on the fossil fuels industry.

Pearl, 62, was ticked after the Michigan Democrat rudely replied to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon during his testimony at an Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday in which the businessman said that divesting from fossil fuels is the “road to hell for America.”

Tlaib had asked Dimon if his bank had rules against investing in new oil and gas products. But Dimon was unequivocal, saying, “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.”

The Democrat was furious over Dimon’s candor and blasted him, saying, “Sir, everyone that got relief from student loans [that] has a bank account with your bank should probably take out their account and close their account.”

Tlaib’s distempered reply sent Pearl off on a tangent, the New York Post reported.

“Like Gas Prices aren’t high enough?” the coach tweeted on Wed. “Is the Congresswoman from Michigan not at all concerned with how much it’s going to cost people to stay warm this winter? Let’s just let Russia and Iran take care of our fossil fuel needs?! A weaker USA is dangerous for the world!”

Under Pearl’s leadership last year, Auburn earned a 28-6 record, including 15-3 in the SEC.

