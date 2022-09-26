WATCH: Dolphins Fans Put Beat Down on Bills Fan in Parking Lot Melee

NFL fans once again erupted in a brawl, this time as several Miami Dolphins fans put a brutal beat down on a pair of Buffalo Bills fans in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium Sunday.

Video shows Dolphins fans, at least one wearing a Tua jersey, taking the hammer to Bills fans, kicking and pounding them after they fell to the concrete.

The NFL has had a major problem with fans fighting in the stands and in the stadium hallways.

Only weeks ago, a ferocious brawl at a Raiders-Chargers left a woman bloodied on the SoFi Stadium concourse.

In August, a Rams fan was badly beaten in a shocking brawl at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

Last year, Chargers and Raiders fans went after each other, and Chiefs fans fought each other at Arrowhead Stadium.

There are dozens of cases like these going bak years at NFL games.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston