WATCH: Woman Punched in Face During Chargers-Raiders Game

A ferocious brawl at the Raiders-Chargers game on Sunday turned especially ugly when a female fan got punched in the face by a man, twice.
The fight went down on the infamous concourse at SoFi Stadium when a man in a black shirt went after another group of fans. A woman got involved in the fight and found herself on the receiving end of at least two punches.
The woman tried to cling to the leg of the man who hit her as he turned to swing on a shirtless fan.
Just another Sunday at SoFi.
