WATCH: National Anthem Standoff Ends in Ejection for Two MLB Players

Steph Chambers_Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

In recent years, getting professional athletes to show respect for the anthem at all. This weekend, two MLB players got in trouble for the opposite problem…they showed too much respect.

Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Luke Weaver and Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, who used to be teammates, engaged in a lengthy standoff after the playing of the anthem on Sunday that got so out of control that the game was delayed.

Both players were ejected for excessive patriotism, apparently.

Ray eventually won the standoff and emerged as the true patriot.

Robbie Ray was not scheduled to pitch on Sunday, so his loss was not dearly felt. On the other hand, Weaver hadn’t pitched in a while and could conceivably have been called to action, but he made himself unavailable.

