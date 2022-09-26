WATCH: National Anthem Standoff Ends in Ejection for Two MLB Players

In recent years, getting professional athletes to show respect for the anthem at all. This weekend, two MLB players got in trouble for the opposite problem…they showed too much respect.

Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Luke Weaver and Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, who used to be teammates, engaged in a lengthy standoff after the playing of the anthem on Sunday that got so out of control that the game was delayed.

Luke Weaver and Seattle's Robbie Ray had themselves a good ol' fashioned standoff before the game. TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/33d0IBbNG1#Royals pic.twitter.com/IfxOrIwSPL — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 25, 2022

Both players were ejected for excessive patriotism, apparently.

Announcement just made in press box. Mariners starter Robbie Ray and Royals reliever Luke Weaver were ejected prior to the start of today's game. — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) September 25, 2022

Ray eventually won the standoff and emerged as the true patriot.

The sheer force of will and determination. pic.twitter.com/d1W8NckoMO — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 25, 2022

Robbie Ray was not scheduled to pitch on Sunday, so his loss was not dearly felt. On the other hand, Weaver hadn’t pitched in a while and could conceivably have been called to action, but he made himself unavailable.