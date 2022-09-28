Woke Mob Forces Nebraska Punter to Apologize for Tweet Praising Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini raced to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize for a tweet praising Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, who will soon become the country’s first female prime minister.

Meloni has been smeared as a “fascist” or “neo-fascist” without proof by the left-wing media because the party she leads, the Brothers of Italy, is an offshoot of a party that has a lineage that dates back to the days of Benito Mussolini, Italy’s fascist leader during WWII.

The 45-year-old Italian leader will be tasked with forming a new governing coalition in Italy’s parliament, culminating in her rise to the office of prime minister. Once that process concludes, she will become the first populist and first female prime minister in the nation’s history.

With all that in the news, it appears that Nebraska Huskers player Buschini tweeted some sort of congratulations to Meloni for winning her election. Unfortunately, Buschini deleted his supportive tweet, and no screenshot of his tweet appears to have been saved by any Twitter user, so it isn’t exactly clear what he posted.

But he quickly turned around and apologized after the woke mob started calling him a fascist.

“I, unfortunately, tweeted about this without knowing the background or history of this politician or the movement she is involved with. In no way do I support fascism or racism in any form. I apologize for posting without understanding the reality of what I was posting about,” Buschini tweeted on Tuesday evening.

A video of one of Meloni’s speech from 2019 in which she says “We will defend God, country and family,” went viral as she was in the midst of winning her election in Italy.

In that speech, she added, “Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.”

“And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be Citizen X, Gender X, Parent 1, Parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer,” Meloni said.

The speech was censored by Youtube, but it has been posted on Twitter as well:

Pro-Life Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni: "We will defend God, country and family."https://t.co/Cm15gBGeHx pic.twitter.com/Xbdz2gRIMw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 26, 2022

