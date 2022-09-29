Report: Brett Favre’s Charity Foundation Gave $130K to Southern Miss. Athletic Dept.

Former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Brett Favre is facing new allegations, this time that his charity foundation gave more than $130,000 to the athletic department at Southern Mississippi University.

Favre’s charity, Favre 4 Hope, is reported to have made the donations between 2018 and 2020 according to The Atlantic’s Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler.

Instead of funding college sports programs, Favre 4 Hope was founded to help “underserved and disabled children and breast cancer patients.” But the foundation reportedly gave the school’s athletic foundation $60,000 in 2018 — $50,000 more than it gave any other charity in the same year. It also gave more than $46,800 in 2019, and around $26,100 in 2020.

Records show that Favre 4 Hope did not give more than $11,000 to any other charitable cause throughout the same time, the report added.

The university was not the only sports program to receive a large donation from Favre’s charity, according to The Atlantic.

In 2015, Favre 4 Hope also donated $60,000 to Oak Grove High School’s booster club, the school where the NFL star’s daughter played volleyball. The high school built a 15,000-square-foot volleyball facility later that year.

A charity organization watchdog group blasted Favre 4 Hope for its unrelated sports donations.

“You can’t say you’re raising money for one purpose and then spend it on something totally different,” said CharityWatch Executive Director Laurie Styron. “Charities have an ethical obligation, and in some cases a legal obligation, to fulfill the intentions of its donors in the way funds are spent.”

Favre is also under a microscope for his involvement in schemes to divert money from welfare programs to the Southern Mississippi University’s sports department.

Thus far, Favre has not been charged with any crimes, nor indicted in any of the funding scandals besetting Mississippi officials.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston