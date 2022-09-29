WATCH: Dolphins’ Tagovailoa Stretchered Off the Field After Another Scary Head Injury

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury on Sunday yet was cleared to return to play, leading to no small amount of controversy and backlash.

On Thursday Night Football, Tagovailio suffered another scary head injury. Though, this time he won’t return to the game. Because this time, he left on a stretcher.

With 5:57 remaining in the first half, Tagovailio was sacked by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou. The hit caused Tagovaloa’s to bounce off the surface of the field. When the cameras zoomed in, the Miami quarterback’s fingers appeared to be locked in a disjointed position due to the ferocity of the blow.

The Dolphins gathered around their injured quarterback as he was placed onto the stretcher.

The injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday seemed like an obvious head injury. The NFL ad the NFLPA launched an investigation into the actions that resulted in Tagovailoa being clear to return.

Shortly afterward the injury on Thursday night, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa had movement and feeling in his extremities.

The disjointed fingers Tagovailoa displayed are what’s known as “fencing response.” A neurological condition triggered by head trauma.

Teddy Bridgewater took over quarterbacking duties for Miami after the injury. The Dolphins currently lead the Bengals 15-14 late in the third quarter.