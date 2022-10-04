Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys amid continuing rumors that their marriage is on the rocks, Page Six reports.

Rumors about difficulties surrounding Brady and Bündchen’s marriage abound, but it is also clear from their comments that things are not altogether rosy.

Only weeks ago, Bündchen seemed resigned that it was going horribly wrong when she told the media that as far as she was concerned she had “done her part” to make the marriage work.

Brady has also acknowledged that they have clashed over his decision to un-retire and go back to playing football. And that Bündchen packed up the kids and moved out.

Now, according to Page Six, the pair are making the first steps toward facing off in divorce court.

Brady and Bündchen’s argument over returning to the NFL has continued to roil, and things are apparently getting serious.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source said, adding, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The pair are reportedly looking to see how they can continue to share time with their children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady has also fathered son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady reportedly has a net worth of $250 million. Gisele Bündchen’s bankroll is an even greater $400 million. The pair also have real estate holdings worth at least $26 million, the New York Post reported.

