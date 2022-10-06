Texas High School Golf Team Cancels Practice After Encountering Adult Entertainment Tournament

Golf
Jordi Salas/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A high school golf team in Texas got more than it bargained for at practice on Monday after they realized they were sharing the course with a tournament for adult entertainers.

Keith Allen, the golf coach and athletic director for Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Park, Texas, described the situation he and his golfers encountered as “very inappropriate.” The course was apparently overrun with scantily clad golfers.

Avery Ranch, the golf course that has hosted Vista Ridge’s golf practices for 20 years, apologized for the incident and said they had no prior knowledge that “inappropriate actions” would occur.

Vista Ridge canceled their practice on Tuesday but hoped to resume training on Wednesday.

“The club holding the event is believed to be the Yellow Rose which, according to the club’s social media, was hosting an event at Avery Ranch on October 3,” Fox 7 reports.

