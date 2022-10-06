Texas High School Golf Team Cancels Practice After Encountering Adult Entertainment Tournament

A high school golf team in Texas got more than it bargained for at practice on Monday after they realized they were sharing the course with a tournament for adult entertainers.

Keith Allen, the golf coach and athletic director for Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Park, Texas, described the situation he and his golfers encountered as “very inappropriate.” The course was apparently overrun with scantily clad golfers.

Avery Ranch, the golf course that has hosted Vista Ridge’s golf practices for 20 years, apologized for the incident and said they had no prior knowledge that “inappropriate actions” would occur.

Updated statement LISD AD regarding VRHS Golfers&StripClub Tournament:”Vista Ridge HS has enjoyed a 20-year positive working relationship with Avery Ranch. They are very apologetic and have assured us they value our students and will do better to protect our golfers in the future — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) October 5, 2022

Vista Ridge canceled their practice on Tuesday but hoped to resume training on Wednesday.

“The club holding the event is believed to be the Yellow Rose which, according to the club’s social media, was hosting an event at Avery Ranch on October 3,” Fox 7 reports.