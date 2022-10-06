For the third week in a row, an NFL game has been the scene of a scary neurological and physical breakdown following a vicious hit.

This time, the incident occurred in Denver as Colts running back Nyheim Hines stumbled and exhibited gross motor instability following a hit from Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Despite his condition, Hines was able to walk off the field. But, unlike Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hines will sit out the remainder of the game due to a rule change that closes a previous loophole in the NFL’s concussion protocols.

According to the previous rule, a player could return to play despite displaying gross motor instability if the doctors claimed something other than a head injury caused it. Under the new rule, players exhibiting such instability will not be eligible to return.