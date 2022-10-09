Packers’ Jaire Alexander Wears Cleats Honoring Queen Elizabeth at London Game

NFL players are notorious for wearing snazzy, personalized cleats on game day. Though, on this particular game day, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander chose footwear that will likely make the hometown crowd very happy.

With the Packers in London to face the Giants on Sunday, Alexander elected to wear cleats honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

As TMZ Sports reports, “…the Packers organization reached out to celeb artist Joe Castro last month — in order to have custom spikes made for their 25-year-old cornerback for their big game against the Giants.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. England underwent many changes at home and abroad during her reign, yet the Queen retained a level of popularity in England and around the world that few public figures have managed to achieve.

As of the time of this writing, Alexander and his QEII cleats just tackled Saquon Barkley in the backfield with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The packers lead the Giants 3-0.