A high school football game in Battle Creek, Michigan, was stopped after shots were fired in a parking lot outside the stadium.

WOODTV reports that the shoots were allegedly fired from a vehicle. No one was hit by the shots, but a vehicle was hit.

The game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central “was stopped with 53 seconds left on the clock.”

TMZ reports that gunshots were also heard outside a high school stadium in Toledo, Ohio, Friday night.

The game was between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer and was being hosted at Whitmer.

No game spectators were injured, but police indicated that three people were shot outside the stadium.

Here's the moment shots were fired at the Toledo Central Catholic-Whitmer football game. This shit has to stop! pic.twitter.com/zJm65D6vbd — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) October 8, 2022

Two people are in custody in connection to the Toledo shooting.

