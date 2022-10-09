WATCH: Young Fan Slammed to Ground by Sidelines Staffer During Buccaneers Game

A young Buccaneers fan received the smackdown he was asking for when he was body-slammed to the ground after running out on the field during Sunday’s game.

Video of the incident at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay shows a young fan — who may have been a teenager — wearing a Tom Brady jersey and running down the sidelines with a security guard in hot pursuit.

But seconds later, a green-shirted sidelines staffer comes out of nowhere and delivers a serious body tackle, grabbing the runner around the waist, lifting him in the air, and brutally slamming him to the turf, WWE-like.

WATCH:

Good to see John Lynch working security for RayJay today, great technique on that tackle pic.twitter.com/E3iuQStO0b — Wade Crocker (@wadecroc) October 9, 2022

Once security finally caught up to the swift-footed intruder, he was led off the field to a waiting citation and expulsion from the stadium.

It isn’t exactly clear why the fan jumped out of the stands to run down the field. But, at least it doesn’t seem to be any kind of protest like last weekend’s animal rights extremists, who were also body slammed to the ground putting an end to their intrusion.

Regardless, these attempts to run the field always end the same way, with the protester/runner eating the turf. The days of Morganna the Kissing Bandit are truly over.

