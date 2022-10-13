NFL Super Bowl champ Tom Brady has joined a group that is buying a Major League Pickleball team, according to reports.

The Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time tennis champ Kim Clijsters have joined Knighthead Capital Management in the purchase of one of the new pro pickleball expansion teams, the New York Post reported.

“Of course, I’m excited at the investment opportunity,” Clijsters said in a statement released on Wednesday by MLP. “But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love, with great people — who also happen to be some of my best friends.”

“I’m thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and make an impact on the sport through my experience gained in the top levels of professional tennis,” she added.

Brady, who first began playing pickleball four years ago, posted an Instagram message hailing his new venture.

“Look I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career beyond my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s. As long as I can, right?” Brady said in the selfie clip.

“I think I got the answer. [It] seems like everyone else has the answer too. Pickleball. I’m super excited to announce that I’m officially joining the MLP family. We’re going to keep bringing awareness of this thing all around the country, all around the world,” Brady said.

“Look, you know how I do with competition, right? I love that it’s become such a popular neighborhood sport. It’s a great way to get out of the house, but I’m coming to win. I’m coming to dominate the sport. Alright, pickleball. Let’s f–king go!”

The announcement of his latest sports venture comes as Brady’s marriage to his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, appears to be on the rocks.

Last week Breitbart Sports reported that the pair had each hired their divorce attorneys to begin the task of figuring out how to divvy up their assets in case of a divorce.

