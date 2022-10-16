Fresno State Football Coach Suspended After Breaking Window, Injuring Fans

A Fresno State football coach has been placed on administrative leave after breaking a window in the coach’s box, resulting in injury to two fans nearby.

A mother and daughter who were seated nearby received treatment for lacerations.

The coach reportedly broke the glass after a touchdown scored by rival San Jose State in the second quarter.

Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey issued a statement saying he “deeply regrets” the incident.

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” Tumey told USA Today.

“We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the athletic department deeply regrets that this incident occurred.”

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford also expressed regret over the injuries.

“That breaks my heart to hear that,” Tedford told USA Today. “I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened.

The identities of the injured fans were not released.

Fresno State prevailed over San Jose State, 17-10.