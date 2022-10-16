Fresno State Football Coach Suspended After Breaking Window, Injuring Fans

Fresno State
Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A Fresno State football coach has been placed on administrative leave after breaking a window in the coach’s box, resulting in injury to two fans nearby.

A mother and daughter who were seated nearby received treatment for lacerations.

The coach reportedly broke the glass after a touchdown scored by rival San Jose State in the second quarter.

Fresno State Bulldogs WR Jalen Cropper takes a peek behind the block of Fresno State Bulldogs OL Dontae Bull during the game between the Fresno State...

Fresno State Bulldogs WR Jalen Cropper (5) takes a peek behind the block of Fresno State Bulldogs OL Dontae Bull (72) during the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans on November 25, 2021, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, CA. (Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey issued a statement saying he “deeply regrets” the incident.

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” Tumey told USA Today.

“We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the athletic department deeply regrets that this incident occurred.”

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford also expressed regret over the injuries.

“That breaks my heart to hear that,” Tedford told USA Today. “I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened.

Head Coach Jeff Tedford of the Fresno State Bulldogs prowls the sidelines during second half action against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons...

Head Coach Jeff Tedford of the Fresno State Bulldogs prowls the sidelines during second-half action against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on October 8, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 40-20. (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The identities of the injured fans were not released.

Fresno State prevailed over San Jose State, 17-10.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.