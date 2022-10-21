You can mark Louisiana State University head coach Brian Kelly as a thumbs down on those instant replays that he says are “ruining the game.”

Kelly was irked last weekend when his game against the Florida Gators was halted five times while refs reviewed the video on calls, according to Fox Sports.

LSU won the game 45-35, but the constant delays got under Kelly’s skin.

During his Monday presser, Kelly took aim at the constant use of instant replays.

“There were some things that happened in that game that just – my biggest concern is that we’re just slowing the game down,” Kelly said Monday.

“Hopefully, it’s something we can look at at the end of the season,” Kelly added. “Maybe it can be instant replay on scoring plays only or change of possession. If you feel like it’s egregious, throw the red flag out there. But it just seems like we’re slowing the game down. That will be a topic that we can have after the season ends.”

Kelly continued attacking the practice during his Thursday night radio broadcast.

“Ten out of 10 times, the call stands on the field. Unless it’s an LSU call, right?” Kelly said on his weekly radio show Thursday, according to ESPN. “Or is it just me? I just don’t think they like the guy from up north.”

Kelly added that he was triggered by the reversal of a fumble call against the Gators.

“Here’s how it was explained to us: If you break it down to the millisecond by a frame, his hand is slightly moving forward by a frame,” Kelly said. “So, if we’re going to get to that level, it’s amazing. Like, instant replay is ruining the game.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston